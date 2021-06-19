'Mass Casualty Incident' after F-150 runs over bicyclists in Arizona — driver shot by police: report

Authorities in Arizona responded to a "Mass Casualty Incident" on Saturday.

"Police say six people were seriously injured after they were run over by a truck driver in Show Low Saturday morning," ABC 15 reports. "Show Low police say a black Ford F-150 truck struck several bicyclists in front of the Horne Auto Collision Center during the Bike the Bluff event this morning."

Police say the suspect, a 35-year-old white man, fled the scene, but was later shot and apprehended by police.

"Six people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Four are in critical condition and two are critical but in stable condition," the network reported. "Police said two others were injured in the crash and went to the local hospital as walk-ins."

The suspect is reportedly in "critical but stable condition."



