Latest filing pits Trump codefendants against each other: ex-White House lawyer

A former Donald Trump lawyer said Friday that Sidney Powell’s speedy trial demand in the Georgia election conspiracy case could be a legal nightmare for one of her co-defendants.

Ty Cobb during an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” said that if a judge approves Powell’s filing, that would damage the case of Kenneth Chesebro, whose demand for an early trial was granted. Chesebro’s case is scheduled to begin Oct. 23.

Guest host Brianna Keilar asked Cobb for his “reaction to this new filing from Sidney Powell asking for a speedy trial.”

“I think this is a problem for Chesebro, because he had made a creative, gutsy move where his lawyer, who by the way is quite a talented lawyer, you know, seemed to believe if he could get paired off by himself, you know, he might have a good shot. Now, I'm not sure I agree with that. But you know, it's a strategic move, and I admire those,” Cobb said.

“But now he's in a situation where he may have to go to trial with Sidney Powell, which I have to say of all the defendants, in this entire case, is the last person I would want to be alone in a courtroom with, if I was another defendant.”

“And why is that?” Keilar asked.

“Well, because…the problem she has is everything that she did was a lie. The evidence about, as to her claims…she's so far afield, she's on the constellation, voting machines side of this. She had a theory about money, dark money going through Cuba and China to impact the election.”

Cobb added that “Even Rudy (Giuliani), you know, characterized some of her theories as crackpot theories…she went to federal court on behalf of the Trump campaign and sold these lies, she attempted to sell them, but there were no buyers.

“She has, she has really in my view, the most difficult case to defend of all of them.”

