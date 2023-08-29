Sidney Powell and Kanye West associate waive arraignments and plead not guilty
Sidney Powell speaks on November 19, 2020, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.. - MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Tuesday issued a not-guilty plea in connection with the Georgia election conspiracy case, according to court documents obtained by political reporter Stephen Fowler.

Powell was among 18 Trump allies including the former president who were indicted earlier this month on allegations they tried to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election. The case is being tried under the state’s racketeering law.

The judge overseeing the case scheduled arraignments for all 19 defendants for Sept. 6, but the court allows defendants to appear virtually or waive the proceeding entirely.

Powell is among at least three defendants in the case to issue not-guilty pleas in arraignment waiver filings. Former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti and lawyer Ray Smith are the others, CNN reports.

