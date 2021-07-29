Sidney Powell pushed a ‘legal fantasy’ that came from a ‘social media echo chamber’: City of Detroit to judge
The city of Detroit offered a "blistering critique" of Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and the other attorneys who took part in the infamous "Kraken" lawsuit that attempted to overturn the will of the voters in the state.

The filing came as U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker is considering whether to sanction the lawyers involved in pushing Donald Trump's "Big Lie" inside Michigan courtrooms, the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.

"This lawsuit is the dangerous product of an online feedback loop, with these attorneys citing 'legal precedent' derived not from a serious analysis of case law, but from the rantings of conspiracy theorists sharing amateur analysis and legal fantasy in their social media echo chamber," David Fink, the lead attorney for Detroit, argued in a 20-page brief.

"There are no words to describe how detached these lawyers are from the basic rules of professional responsibility, civility and ethical legal representation. They must not be given the opportunity to further abuse our judicial system and to undermine our democracy," he wrote.

