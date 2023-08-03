Singer Lizzo denies creating hostile environment for dancers

(Reuters) - Grammy-winning singer Lizzo on Thursday denied claims made in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers that she created a hostile work environment by engaging in denigrating behavior and body-shaming, calling the accusations "false" and "outrageous." Lizzo's response on the social media platform X comes two days after the dancers filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It alleges harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability. In addition to Lizzo, whose hit singles include "Juice" and "Truth Hurts," the lawsuit names her production company Big Grrrl B...