Singer Lizzo denies creating hostile environment for dancers

(Reuters) - Grammy-winning singer Lizzo on Thursday denied claims made in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers that she created a hostile work environment by engaging in denigrating behavior and body-shaming, calling the accusations "false" and "outrageous." Lizzo's response on the social media platform X comes two days after the dancers filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It alleges harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability. In addition to Lizzo, whose hit singles include "Juice" and "Truth Hurts," the lawsuit names her production company Big Grrrl B...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
By Nate Raymond (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected a gun rights group's challenge to an assault weapons ban the state of Connecticut adopted after an armed gunman in 2012 killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. The National Association for Gun Rights filed a lawsuit in September, arguing the 2013 ban violated the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, citing a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that expanded gun rights. That decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, was issued by the c...
Florida bans AP psychology over gender identity, sexual orientation lessons
August 03, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will not allow public school students to take Advanced Placement psychology because the course includes lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, topics forbidden by the state, the College Board said Thursday. That could mean that a week before school starts in many districts, about 5,000 Central Florida students and about 27,000 statewide may not be able to take a class they signed up to tackle in the 2023-24 school year. “We are sad to have learned that today the Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state by instructing ...
Migrants camped outside NYC’s Roosevelt Hotel moved inside after days of sleeping on sidewalk
August 03, 2023
Dozens of migrants who have been camping outside the Adams administration’s asylum seeker arrival center in Manhattan were moved inside early Thursday after some of them spent nearly a week sleeping on the sidewalk amid overcrowding in the city’s shelter systems. The arrival center operated out of Midtown’s Roosevelt Hotel is where newly-arrived migrants are supposed to go to be processed to get a bed in a city shelter. Last weekend, some adult migrants who showed up at the Roosevelt were told the shelter system was at complete capacity and that there was no more room inside the hotel, meaning...
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}