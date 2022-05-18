Situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern - UK's Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the situation in Northern Ireland was of grave concern, adding that the current trade arrangements weren't working and changes were needed. "The situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was a huge step change for Northern Ireland in a positive direction. We're now seeing that undermined by the fact that the Northern Ireland protocol isn't working," she told Sky News. (Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)
Australians punch drunk after three crisis-ridden years of fire, flood and plague will go to the polls on Saturday, in a tight race narrowly tipped to end a decade of conservative rule.
Opinion polls have consistently shown centre-left Labor ahead, suggesting a government led by veteran party lawmaker Anthony Albanese that would be more climate-friendly and less antagonistic toward China.
But pugilistic Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who leads a conservative coalition, appears to be rapidly closing the gap as election day approaches.
The often-acrimonious campaign has been marked by fears about soaring prices, divisions over Morrison's leadership and anxiousness about tougher days to come.
The last three years have seen Australia's once-envied way of life upended by back-to-back bushfires, droughts, the Covid-19 pandemic and several "once-in-a-century" floods.
Australians -- usually some of the world's most optimistic voters -- have grown markedly more dissatisfied with their lives, more pessimistic about their future and more turned off by traditional political parties, according to polling by Ipsos.
For many Aussies, their unofficial mantra of gung-ho optimism -- "she'll be right" -- suddenly seems a bit wrong.
"It has been a very difficult period for the country," said Mark Kenny, a professor at the Australian National University.
"There's a fair bit of dissatisfaction with this government, and the prime minister's standing has been called into question quite a lot."
Surveys show the malaise is pronounced among women and younger voters, who face the prospect of being poorer than their parents while inheriting a country at the pointy end of climate change and located in an increasingly tough neighborhood.
Lurching from crisis to crisis
Just over 17 million Australians are registered to go to the polls on Saturday, electing 151 representatives to the lower house and just over half the members of the Senate.
Voting is compulsory and voters rank the candidates in order of preference, adding extra layers of unpredictability to the outcome.
Fifty-four-year-old Morrison is hoping for a repeat of his 2019 "miracle" come-from-behind election victory. But he will have to overcome the collective trauma of the last three years.
Within months of his shock victory, the "Black Summer" bushfires would cut through the east of the country, burning an area the size of Finland and choking Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in a miasma of acrid smoke for weeks on end.
Morrison's decision to take a family holiday to Hawaii in the middle of the crisis was widely pilloried, as was his downplaying of the affair by saying "I don't hold a hose, mate."
No sooner had the fires ended than the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Morrison's popularity initially surged as Australians watched the horrors unfolding in China, Italy and elsewhere from a state of Covid-free normalcy on Bondi and other beaches.
The turning point was the lengthy delay in rolling out vaccines, despite Morrison's promises that Australia was at the "front of the queue", said Ben Raue of The Tally Room, a popular political blog.
The delay prolonged lockdowns in major cities and a two-year-long border closure -- splitting families and gaining Australia a reputation for being a "hermit state" isolated from the rest of the world.
"That was the point when Morrison went from being a little bit behind, to being quite a long way behind" in the polls, said Raue.
"They've never really recovered since then. They've had some better polls and some worse polls, but they've pretty much never been ahead."
Playground taunts
Albanese, a 59-year-old veteran Labor lawmaker, has tried to make the election a referendum on Morrison's performance.
His own "small target" campaign has given Morrison and Australia's partisan media few policies to shoot at, but also left voters guessing at what an Albanese-led government might bring.
The contest has been rough and tumble, highly personal and at times bordering on juvenile.
The Liberal party has splashed adverts claiming "it won't be easy with Albanese", and has repeatedly suggested he is dangerous and a "loose unit" on the economy.
Labor has hit back, imploring Australians to "fire the liar".
Around a third of voters are expected to look beyond traditional left and right parties as their first preference.
They can choose from an array of populists, the far-right and centrist independent candidates angered by the Liberals' pro-coal stance on climate.
"There's an absolute sense that Liberal voters who sit near the centre, who are perhaps economic conservatives and social progressives, that they've been left in the wilderness," Zoe Daniel, an independent candidate challenging one Melbourne constituency, told AFP.
From flip-flops to bootstraps
In the latter stages of the campaign, the focus has turned to the soaring cost of living in what was already one of the world's most expensive places to live.
Despite presiding over a record deficit, the first recession in a generation and sclerotic wage growth, Morrison's ability to reinvent his image and reframe the debate has kept his party well within touching distance.
One poll commissioned by The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday predicted a Labor win, but put his re-election within the margin of error.
There is a perception Morrison's attacks on Albanese's "dangerous" economic plan may be starting to stick.
"I think there's a sense of change in this country. The question is, has the opposition done enough to convince people that change is a safe option?" said Kenny.
© 2022 AFP
Texas school district under fire for punishing minority student who was victim of apparent bullying chokehold
May 18, 2022
A video that has been circulated widely on social media platforms over the past week appears to show a white student bullying a student of minority descent, ending with the white student standing over the seated minority student and appearing to put him in a chokehold.
Dr. Brad Hunt (photo), the Superintendent of the Coppell, Texas Independent School District is now under fire after public outrage over how the incident was handled. The white student who appears to be the aggressor was suspended for one day, the apparent victim for three days, his mother says. It is not known what led to the altercation. Because both students are minors NCRM is not using the names of the students in our report.
The Dallas Morning News points to a "petition circulated online by Sonika Kukreja, who is the sitting student’s mother." She has "called on the district to remove the other student from her son’s classes immediately."
That Change.org petition has nearly a quarter of a million signatures. It says in part that the "aggressor in the video is on the wrestling team and can be seen carrying out a very dangerous carotid restraint on [the other student's] neck. This technique restricts blood flow to a person's brain by compressing the sides of the neck where the carotid arteries are located. {The victim] appears to briefly lose consciousness at the end of the neck choke maneuver."
“It was horrible. I couldn’t sleep for three nights straight,” Sonika Kukreja told KXAS-TV (NBC5), after watching the video. “I felt like I was being choked. I cried many times watching it.”
Dr. Brad Hunt, the superintendent, said in a public statement to parents: "Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values."
But Dr. Hunt also calls it a "physical altercation between two students."
Some on social media have claimed the white student's father ran for the school board, has connections, and local law enforcement is refusing to issue a police report.
It does not appear that any school official stopped what appeared to be a physical assault.
The school district first made its Twitter account private after this tweet (below) was posted, then appears to have deleted the account altogether. Its Facebook account appears to be shuttered currently.
This is the video that was posted multiple times:
Hello @Coppellisd, You really witnessed this video and punished the victim?
Is this how you believe brown kids should be treated? Let's change your mind: Can my followers do me a favor and please tag media outlets the Coppell, Texas area. Thank you 🤎 pic.twitter.com/a0nAJDoAWu — Danesh (@thatdaneshguy) May 17, 2022
Danish driver Michelle Gatting believes a podium finish for the all-female Iron Dames team in the historic Le Mans 24 race in June would "open doors for a new generation" of women pilots, she told AFP.
The 28-year-old -- who became the first woman driver to be crowned Ferrari Challenge champion last year -- teams up with Rahel Frey and Sarah Bovy to race in the car category in what is the only all-female combination in the June 11-12 race.
They will be part of the four-car Italian team Iron Lynx and will bid to improve on their ninth place in the LMGTE AM class in last year's edition.
Iron Dames was created and is led by French former racing driver Deborah Mayer -- who was named head president of FIA's Women in Motorsport Commission in February -- with the aim of supporting women in motorsport.
Active since 2019, they have been the first all-female team in history to compete in many endurance races.
Gatting says despite winning the Ferrari Challenge they still needed to change the mindset of the male-dominated world of motorsport.
This mindset is "that women don't belong in the sport, and that we are not good enough, or tough enough, or competitive enough, or strong enough", which hurts.
Given Gatting's title last year plus three successive finishes for their car in Le Mans -- filling ninth spot in their class on every occasion and a best overall final placing of 34th in 2020 -- it seems it will take an earthquake to shift the male attitude.
"For sure if we end up on our class podium which is the best case scenario it would be mind changing for people, as it is the biggest endurance race in the world," Gatting told AFP in a Zoom interview.
She is quick though to downplay expectations in case she is seen as over-confident.
"We are not coming to the race saying 'yeah we will be on the podium' as everything has to be in our favor," she said.
"However, if we succeed in changing mindsets we will be a generation opening doors for a new generation."
'Dominant personalities'
Gatting -- who was drawn to being a driver ever since she jumped in a go-kart with a Ferrari logo when on holiday aged seven -- says it is a responsibility she welcomes.
"It is not frustrating (to miss out on the benefits) as this is the whole aim behind the project," she said.
"It is to inspire young girls and that one day there will be a female competing in Formula One."
The last woman to race in Formula One was Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.
"We take it (the responsibility) on our shoulders and of course we wish we were 10 years younger, but the opportunities we are being given now are absolutely amazing," Gatting said.
"I am happy if I, together with the rest of the Iron Dames project, open doors to the future."
It says a lot about how far they have travelled that last year's ninth-place category finish left her and Frey "so disappointed" as "everything went wrong" when they harbored hopes of a podium finish.
Gatting says they are as competitive within the Iron Dames team as they are with their rivals.
"Honestly speaking Rahel and I got off to a tough beginning," Gatting said.
"We are very dominant personalities and both wanted to be in the lead and both wanted to be the fastest in the car... we wanted the same things.
"I think for sure we are not always agreeing but we have found our way to work together and have the same mindset to win races.
"I came from sprint racing and was not sharing cars so it was difficult at the beginning but we found a way to be a good team and have a lot of fun."
Gatting says it has been a "tough journey for all of them" and there have been moments of thinking of giving up.
"It makes coming to where I am today more enjoyable and to enjoy every moment as driving cars is what we love the most," she said.
"This is a dream coming true for Sarah, Rahel and myself in driving all over the world.
"It has not been easy for any of us and makes this even better.
"It provides much more motivation as we can prove we are here for a reason."
© 2022 AFP
