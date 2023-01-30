Sixth Memphis police officer dismissed in Tyre Nichols case, local media reports

"When I heard my governor say that this class was of little educational value, and that it was sending the message to, you know, Black and brown students that they are of little educational value, and I wanted to make sure that i sent the message that they are of immeasurable value, and that when the history is written, that they will be filling the pages and the governor is of little value," Allen said.

"We have professors who have been stepping up at the high school and college level that have been in touch with the college board, and we plan to offer the course for credit," he added. "We also plan to offer a version of the course to the general population, because if there is anything that wants the people to make people want to take it more is banning it, so I would like to thank the governor."

Watch video below or at this link.



