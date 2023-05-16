Substitute teacher kept saying N-word after overhearing Black student use it with classmate

A Michigan substitute teacher repeatedly used the N-word after hearing a Black student use the slur with a classmate.

The veteran teacher, who has been working as a substitute at Slauson Middle School in Ann Arbor since retiring, overheard the 13-year-old seventh-grader use the word in a conversation and confronted the boy, reported WXYZ-TV.

"The teacher came up to him, asked him to leave the classroom, and, on the way out of their class, she said, 'Why are you using the N-word when you are an N-word?'" said the teen's mother, Brittany, who asked to keep her last name anonymous to protect her son.

The teacher, whose name was not released, continued using the slur in the hallway until another teacher asked her to stop.

"I was shocked, hurt," Brittany said. "We have lived in Ann Arbor and my son has gone to school here all his life. We've not experienced blatant racism."

Brittany reported the incident to police, who are investigating, and she said a teacher confronted her son to deny the substitute had used the slur -- while using the slur herself.

"Ann Arbor cannot support these people in their school system, period," Brittany said. "If you do, you're tolerating it, and if you say you don't tolerate it, don't tolerate it."

The school district issued a statement indicating that an investigation was underway and expressed concern for the allegations.

"We take very seriously any and all concerns shared regarding racist attitudes and practices that exist anywhere in our AAPS organization, and we will continue to ensure consistent and thorough processes for receiving and addressing concerns," the district said in a statement. "We recognize that reporting requires courage and that it is critically important that students, staff and community members have a safe place to openly share their concerns and experiences. We encourage those with concerns to report them directly to their building principal or another trusted adult at school."

"We are committed to continuing a full and thorough investigation and are deeply committed to equity and inclusion for each and every student we serve," the statement concluded.