Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

LONDON (Reuters) - A video purportedly showing the sledgehammer execution of a former Russian mercenary who switched sides to back Ukraine was circulated on Russian social media on Sunday, with pro-Russian bloggers saying it was revenge for his alleged treachery. In an unverified video distributed on Telegram channels which Russian media said were linked to the Wagner mercenary group, the man identified himself as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, and said he had changed sides to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, Nuzhin, shown with his head taped to a brick wall, gave his name, date of birth an...
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
November 14, 2022
Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days.
The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped just short of declaring victory, made clear that the Democratic nominee expects to do so in the near future.
“With the latest tabulation results from Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima counties, Katie Hobbs is the unequivocal favorite to become the next Governor of Arizona,” said Nicole DeMont, Hobbs’ campaign manager. “Katie has led since the first round of ballots were counted, and after tonight’s results, it’s clear that this won’t change.”
Lake, a former television newscaster who surged to the GOP nomination in August after being endorsed by former president Donald Trump, picked up about 8,900 votes on Sunday — but still trails Hobbs by more than 26,000 votes.
There are an estimated 160,000 early ballots left to be counted across Arizona, though most of those are from the urban centers of Maricopa and Pima counties. Some 94,000 ballots remain in Maricopa County, while another nearly 39,000 remain in Pima County. Almost all of those ballots have been verified and are ready for tabulation.
With the number of outstanding ballots dwindling, Lake’s path to victory has become increasingly difficult, if not verging on mathematically impossible. According to the Arizona Mirror’s analysis, she will need to win 58.13% of the remaining votes to catch Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state.
The problem: Lake hasn’t yet hit that mark in any of the post-Election Day counts.
Republican pollster Paul Bentz said the math seems to be against Lake.
“At this point, there’s one play left in the game and Lake needs a Hail Mary,” he said. “I don’t think she’ll get it.”
While Republicans have predicted that every day since the polls closed would reveal a wave of GOP-heavy ballots that would eliminate Hobbs’ lead, that has yet to happen. In Maricopa County, where roughly two-thirds of voters live, Lake didn’t notch a majority of votes in post-Election Day counting until Saturday, when she earned 51.8% of the votes counted that day.
Her tally on Sunday in the county was 54.6%, the best she’s achieved so far, but significantly less than the roughly 60% target that her campaign surrogates said would put her within striking distance of Hobbs.
The Lake campaign has remained quiet about the election results over the weekend. Her last statement came on Nov. 11, on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, when she said she was “very confident that these counts are going to start going heavily our way and we will win this.”
Earlier that day, she told her supporters to “keep your champagne cold, our votes are about to start” being counted.
Other Republicans in contested races also made gains. Abe Hamadeh picked up more than 10,000 votes on Democrat Kris Mayes in the battle for attorney general, halving her lead. If he wins 53.6% of the remaining votes, Hamadeh would win the contest. (He won 55.4% of the ballots counted in Maricopa County on Sunday.)
And the race for state schools chief is a dead heat: Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat seeking reelection, leads Tom Horne by just 592 votes.
Both the AG and superintendent races seem destined to head to a recount. A new law in place for this election requires a recount if the margin between the candidates is less than half of a percentage point.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Conservatives are 'telling on themselves' by railing against Democrats who had real policies: John Oliver
November 14, 2022
John Oliver began his 2022 round-up with a video of Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) drinking Pittsburgh beer and staring at a map of Pennsylvania as a way of celebrating the win of Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-PA).
While Oliver mocked Casey and his map, it goes back to 2020, when it became a meme that Casey did all of his video meetings for the Senate and any interview, with the map behind him. There are many videos of Casey, typically drinking a beer, while talking about the map and explaining things, sometimes set to amusing music.
\u201cPENNSYLVANIA UPDATE 10: I had hours of content ready to go... but then you all came out in droves to elect @JoshShapiroPA and @JohnFetterman. So much so, that against all predictions, we were able to call #PAGov and #PASen in one night.\u201d— Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob Casey Jr.) 1668095343
When the race was called, Casey posted this video:
\u201cPENNSYLVANIA UPDATE 7: I told my team I wasn't going to crack open a beer this year... but then you sent a Democrat to join me in Washington.\n\nCongratulations, @JohnFetterman \u2014 looking forward to serving with you in the Senate!\u201d— Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob Casey Jr.) 1667981527
"First, if you gave me a million guesses about the genre of music that was going to run a freight train through the middle of that clip, not a single one would have been rap," said Oliver. "Second, finding out that guy is going to spend the rest of his night staring at a map is not remotely surprising to me. We all know a map guy when you see one and you, sir, map guy. Finally, congratulations John Fetterman, you survived a stroke and an incredibly ugly campaign run by a snake oil salesman, only to win several years with the world's weirdest new co-worker. Have fun!"
Oliver went on to cite some of the MAGA candidates that he sounded the alarm about over the past year, begging Americans to keep them far away from. He also mentioned the American support for abortion freedoms on the ballot.
"And while it is ridiculous to have to fight stay-by-state for rights that people had earlier this year," said Oliver. "I guess, here we are."
Oliver then brought up the struggle of Fox hosts searching for answers to why they lost so many races. They attacked single women, women of color and young voters, all of which were major supporters of Democratic voters.
According to one clip that Oliver highlighted from Laura Ingraham's show, Democrats offered young people "drugs — recreational drugs — abortion, paid off student loans, again there were actional policies that they were promising to advance. And also climate change."
It was something Oliver couldn't help but mock because it is clear that conservatives don't have any actionable items on which to vote, much less bills ready for the first day Congress is in session.
"We just don't have time to go into all the ways that they are telling on themselves there, from being appalled that young people were voting, to admitting that they have zero actionable policies — oh! And climate change is a complete afterthought, is a pretty fun way to end that. A nice little cherry on top of a what-the-f*ck-have-we-done sunday."
See the opener below:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO 11/13/22 | HBO BREAKING NEWS Latest Today Nov 13, 2022 www.youtube.com
Charlie Kirk's pro-Oz text messages targeting Fetterman flopped: report
November 13, 2022
Several unusual text messages were received by Pennsylvania voters in the days before the election that came from a PAC affiliated with Charlie Kirk's group Turning Point USA.
The Republican takeover of the House and Senate seemed more certain among GOP pollsters. "But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances," said the Daily Beast in a Sunday report.
According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Kirk's PAC was paying big for "a barrage of last-minute text messages." Despite the group being in Arizona, they weren't for Blake Masters or Kari Lake, but for Mehmet Oz. The text messages attacked a photo of Kirk and Oz.
It then asked voters to support Oz with a quote attributed to Kirk falsely claiming that, under Fetterman’s leadership in the lieutenant governor's office, “a dangerous Trans agenda is being forced on our children.”
"Suffice it to say, the texts—attributed to Trump acolyte and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk—flopped. Fetterman triumphed, overcoming a stroke and a rough debate performance to easily knock off the quacky TV doc whose connection to the Keystone State was always a bit murky.," said the report.
The report called the investment an example of Arizona getting involved in national politics.
“Charlie Kirk was working overtime with annoying texts for Oz,” said Pennsylvania's Pat Hayburn, a Havertown voter who got the texts, despite being a moderate.
The company that was paid to send out the texts is operated by Arizona Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman, who owns 1Ten LLC. He made $2 million to help promote Kari Lake.
