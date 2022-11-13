Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

LONDON (Reuters) - A video purportedly showing the sledgehammer execution of a former Russian mercenary who switched sides to back Ukraine was circulated on Russian social media on Sunday, with pro-Russian bloggers saying it was revenge for his alleged treachery. In an unverified video distributed on Telegram channels which Russian media said were linked to the Wagner mercenary group, the man identified himself as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, and said he had changed sides to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, Nuzhin, shown with his head taped to a brick wall, gave his name, date of birth an...