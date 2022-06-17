Slur-spewing Florida men indicted on federal charges for allegedly attacking Black man with axe
On Friday, WTSP reported that two men from Florida have been indicted by a federal grand jury for an incident in which they allegedly attacked a Black man with an axe while screaming racial slurs.

"The federal indictment was unsealed Friday, charging 55-year-old Roy Lashley and 52-year-old Robert Lashley with a hate crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced," said the report. "According to arrest affidavits, the attack happened in November 2021 outside a Dollar General in Citrus Springs. Investigators say the 24-year-old victim was found lying in a median along Deltona Boulevard, between the Dollar General and the Family Dollar."

"Investigators say the 24-year-old told them he was walking away from the Dollar General and toward the Family Dollar when he heard Robert calling him racist slurs from a parking lot," the report continued. "According to an affidavit, the victim said Robert then ran across Deltona Boulevard, began punching him in the face, and got him on the ground where Robert kept hitting him. Roy ran over and struck the victim repeatedly with an axe handle, an affidavit said."

"The affidavit says Roy, at one point, was heard telling Robert 'come on we have to go before the cops get here,'" said the report. "When law enforcement arrived, authorities say Roy kicked a deputy while being arrested."

Initially, they were charged by state prosecutors with battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer.

This comes amid a number of other high-profile hate incidents charged in Florida, including In a Lee County man who shouted the N-word at a pregnant woman in a fight over parking dispute in March, and a Daytona Beach man arrested earlier this month for allegedly threatened to torch the home of a Black neighbor.

