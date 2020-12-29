Biden warns the Trump administration is endangering national security in the transition period

President-elect Joe Biden made it clear Monday that his incoming administration will be operating from a disadvantage on day one if the Trump administration didn't start cooperating immediately.

"From some agencies, our team received exemplary cooperation … from others, most notable, the Department of Defense, we encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department," Biden said in remarks delivered after a briefing with his national security and foreign policy advisers.

"Right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the hand-off between administrations," Biden said. "My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies."

He then added, "We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up that our adversaries may try to exploit."

Biden then called out the current administration for their "irresponsibility" in protecting the nation.

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," he said. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility. Rebuilding the full set of our instruments of foreign policy and national security is a key challenge that the Vice President-elect Harris and I will face upon taking office, starting with our diplomacy."

Watch the video below.



