Smash Mouth founding member and singer Steve Harwell dies at 56
Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at 90 sFEST Pop Culture and Music Festival on Sept. 12, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. - Brad Barket/Getty Images North America/TNS

Steve Harwell, the former frontman and a founding member of the rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The “All Star” singer’s family and friends gathered around him over the weekend while he spent the final days of his battle with liver failure in home hospice. Rolling Stone reported Monday morning Harwell had died. “Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life,” band manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone. “Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.” Hayes noted Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021, but the band continues to tour. TMZ reported Sunday night that the singer, wh...