Dr. Fauci opens up about SNL portrayal: 'Not good news for the health of the country'
Screengrab.

Dr. Tony Fauci has been frequently portrayed on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, during an at-home broadcast during the shutdown, Fauci was portrayed on the show by Brad Pitt. In December it was Kate McKinnon's turn, and she then portrayed Fauci again in February.

The host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" brought up the topic during an interview with the nation's top infectious disease expert.

"Dr. Fauci, I guess it probably is never good for the rest of us when you are being portrayed on "Saturday Night Live." Is that safe?" he asked.

"That is true," Fauci replied.

"When I'm on "Saturday Night Live," it's not good news for the health of the country," he explained.

Watch: