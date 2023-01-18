Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Gloria Estefan speaks to the press during the violet carpet of "Father of the Bride" at Hacienda Los Morales on June 7, 2022, in Mexico City. - Hector Vivas/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg and groundbreaking Latin music superstar Gloria Estefan highlight a diverse list of new inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. They’re part of a seven-member 2023 class that also includes Harlem-born R&B producer Teddy Riley, Electric Light Orchestra co-founder Jeff Lynne and Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Sade, organizers announced Wednesday. Liz Rose, who frequently collaborates with Taylor Swift, and Glen Ballard, who contributed to popular Michael Jackson and Alanis Morissette songs, round out the class, which will be inducted during a June ...