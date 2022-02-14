‘The devil’s lettuce:’ Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid roasted for reporting on Snoop Dogg smoking weed in California
Screengrab.

Rupert Murdoch's New York Post was ridiculed on Monday after the tabloid reported on a viral video that appeared to show rapper Snoop Dogg smoking cannabis prior to his half-time show at the Super Bowl.

"Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show," the New York Post reported.

"Before taking the stage for Sunday’s epic Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, Snoop Dogg had something of a pregame warmup. In a video currently making the rounds on social media, Snoop is seen smoking what certainly looks like weed in the moments leading up to the star-studded performance, which also featured Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent," the tabloid said.

The story was ridiculed on Twitter. Here's some of what people were saying:

















































SmartNews