Snow to blanket Kyiv from Sunday as power still in short supply

(Reuters) - Heavy snowfall was expected in Kyiv starting on Sunday, with temperatures dropping below freezing day and night, while millions of people who still live in and around the Ukrainian capital remain with little electricity and heat. Grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday that electricity producers were able to cover only three-quarters of consumption needs, necessitating restrictions and blackouts across the country. Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kyiv, said the situation in the city has improved but still remained "quite difficult." He ...
Legal expert: These 7 words should 'disqualify' Pence 'from ever holding public office again'
November 27, 2022
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, on Friday explained the seven words Mike Pence uttered “that should disqualify him from ever holding public office again.” Kirschner’s analysis came after the former vice president balked at a request to appear before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Congress has no right to my testimony,” Pence told CBS “Face the Nation” earlier this month.
Lamenting what he described as “the partisan nature of the January 6 committee,” Pence said he was “closing the door” on testifying before the panel.
“We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States,” Pence told Margaret Brennan. “And I believe it would establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House.”
In a YouTube segment called “Justice Matters,” Kirschner laid out the authority under which the House Jan. 6 panel is operating.
“Congress is investigating the insurrection, the attempted overthrow of our democracy,” Kirschner said, noting the panel was established, in part, to develop ways to prevent such an attack from occurring in the future.
“Let’s be clear, by extension Mike Pence is saying ‘the American people have no right to my relevant testimony as Congress goes about trying to craft laws to keep this from ever happening again,’” Kirschner added.
Longtime Trump adviser warns 'nightmare' Fuentes meeting is 'another reason' people want 'DeSantis to run'
November 27, 2022
A longtime adviser to former Donald Trump warned his pre-Thanksgiving Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes will be “another reason why” people look at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “to run against” the former president in 2024, NBC News reports.
Trump on Friday denied knowing who Fuentes is, claiming Ye “called me to have dinner” and “unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, who I knew nothing about.” Three sources who spoke with NBC News corroborated Trump’s assertion “that he didn’t know Fuentes,” but pointed out “one glaring inaccuracy in Trump’s statement,” NBC News’ Marc Caputo reports.
Per Caputo:
“All three sources familiar with the dinner told NBC News there was one glaring inaccuracy in Trump’s statement: Trump knew one of the three ‘friends’ brought by the rapper, Karen Giorno. She was the Trump campaign's Florida director in 2016 and the former president knows her by name and sight, the sources said. In addition to Giorno and Fuentes, Ye also brought along another man who was an associate, according to the sources.”
For one of Trump’s advisers, who asked to remain anonymous, “this is a f-cking nightmare,” Caputo reports. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here's another reason why.”
Caputo continues:
“The source familiar with the dinner conversation said the dinner grew heated after Ye — who announced another run for president in 2024 on Thursday — asked Trump to be his running mate. Trump then began insulting Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, according to the source and a video that Ye posted to Twitter on Thanksgiving Day recounting the dinner.”
One source said Trump told Ye, “You’re not going to win. You can’t beat me."
Fuentes is advising Ye on his presidential run, NBC News reports. Far-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos will manage his campaign.
According to the Twitter video Ye posted, “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.”
“Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers, and so many of the people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist,” Ye said in the “Mar-a-Lago debrief” video.
“Nick, you work for the guy, and just because you work for him, you’re going to tell him he can beat me?” Trump asked Fuentes, according to an NBC News source. “You just got finished telling me I was the best president ever.”
Read the full report at NBC News.
1 dead, 5 injured, in Atlanta mass shooting: report
November 26, 2022
Authorities responded to a Saturday night shooting in Atlanta.
"So far, police have said five victims were shot, in addition to the man who lost his life on the scene," Fox 5 Atlanta reported. "They have not identified any of the suspects or victims yet, but said this was a result of a dispute between teenagers and young adults that ended with gun violence."
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 613 mass shootings so far in 2022 and 40,060 gun deaths.
"The shooting happened after a group of people were escorted off the property by Atlantic Station security and off-duty Atlanta officers, police said late Saturday," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "It was the latest in a string of shootings in the upscale retail and residential area. Saturday night’s shooting happened during a busy weekend of holiday shopping. Atlantic Station is also currently the site of a Cirque Du Soleil show and ice skating rink."
The company behind the Atlantic Station development emailed a statement to the newspaper.
“APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries,” the statement read. “Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.”
