UK teenager jailed for racially abusing soccer star Marcus Rashford after Euro final

(Reuters) - A British teenager has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after racially abusing England's Marcus Rashford on Twitter after last year's European Championship final, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday. Justin Lee Price, 19, from Worcester, previously admitted to sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates Court on March 17. Price was sentenced at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, the CPS sa...