Somalia's intelligence agency warns of al Shabaab threat against top leaders

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The al Shabaab group linked to al Qaeda plans to target Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, the country's intelligence agency warned on Tuesday. Violence by the group, which aims to topple the central government and impose its own severe version of Islamic law, has been an impediment to parliamentary elections taking place since November. "We informed the key government officials of a plot in which al Shabaab mafia wants to target the president and prime minister," the National Intelligence and Security Agency said on Twitt...