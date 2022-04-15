South African flood victims search for bodies of lost loved ones

LINDELANI, South Africa (Reuters) - Bonakele Mtshali was away at a funeral when flash floods on South Africa's east coast swept her iron-roof shack off the hillside in Lindelani township, taking two of her girls with it. She had been searching with a growing sense of foreboding since Monday's disaster. Then her elder son, Zamani, 23, got a call on Thursday from some other townspeople who had discovered a body by the river. It was Baphiwe, her 17-year-old. Mtshali's daughter was one of about 400 people, possibly more, killed in extremely powerful rains that battered the coast, leaving about 13,...
Conservative busts Mike Lee for lying to Bob Woodward about when he learned of Eastman's coup plot
April 15, 2022
On Friday, former Ted Cruz communications official Amanda Carpenter argued that newly released text messages prove Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was not telling the truth when he told reporter Bob Woodward that he first learned of the plot by right-wing lawyer John Eastman to overturn the 2020 presidential election on January 2.
In one of the texts from Lee to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on November 23, noted Carpenter, Lee said that "John Eastman has some really interesting research on this," and on December 8, Lee said, "If a very small handful of states were to have their legislatures appoint alternative slates of delegates, there could be a path."
Look at this text revealed today compared to what Lee suggested to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book, Peril.pic.twitter.com/v2iF20ek5f— Amanda Carpenter (@Amanda Carpenter) 1650056582
So, Mike Lee was "shocked" that Eastman delivered a memo to him on Jan 2, despite telling Meadows Eastman has "really interesting research" as early as Nov 23?\n\nThat doesn't jive.— Amanda Carpenter (@Amanda Carpenter) 1650056893
This "alternative electors" ploy was the crux of Eastman's plan, outlined in an infamous confidential memo to the Trump team. Former Vice President Mike Pence would then use these fake electors as grounds to overturn the real electors, leaving so many states unrepresented in the Electoral College that no one had a majority, and throwing the presidential election to the House of Representatives, where Republicans had enough state delegations to declare Trump the winner.
Experts broadly considered this plan illegal, including Pence himself.
The text messages, revealed this week, show that Lee also begged the White House for talking points on the status of the election, and that he and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) lobbied to connect Trump to Sidney Powell, the conspiracy theorist attorney facing defamation lawsuits and an ethics investigation by the Texas State Bar for her efforts to overturn the election.
The state of Florida is rejecting 28 mathematics textbooks as a result of Republicans' purported outrage over Critical Race Theory.
On Friday, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced that the state had rejected the math textbooks under the state's Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) standards.
"The approved list followed a thorough review of submissions at the Department, which found 41 percent of the submitted textbooks were impermissible with either Florida’s new standards or contained prohibited topics – the most in Florida’s history. Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics," the department announced.
"The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies. Despite rejecting 41 percent of materials submitted, every core mathematics course and grade is covered with at least one textbook," the department said.
Corcoran has been pushing the moral panic over Critical Race Theory.
In a December press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corcoran claimed, "our classrooms, students and even teachers are under constant threat by Critical Race Theory advocates."
DeSantis praised the banning of math textbooks.
“I’m grateful that Commissioner Corcoran and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law," DeSantis said after Corcoran found 21% of math textbooks "incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT."
'You can almost hear the uncontrollable weeping': Josh Mandel roasted after Trump humiliatingly endorses JD Vance
April 15, 2022
Ohio Republican Senate hopeful Josh Mandel suffered a humiliating blow on Friday when former President Donald Trump officially endorsed rival J.D. Vance.
Mandel, who had worked incredibly hard to butter up Trump for an endorsement, posted a tweet that continued heaping praise on the twice-impeached former president even though he just dealt a significant hit to his hopes of winning the upcoming primary.
"I continue to be a proud supporter of President Trump and the America First agenda," Mandel wrote. "I look forward to earning his endorsement in the general election and working with him to defeat Tim Ryan in November."
Many of Mandel's followers gleefully piled on to rub salt in the wounds, however.
Check out some reactions below.
Hey @JoshMandelOhio You can almost hear the uncontrollable weeping in that tweet— soitbegins (@soitbegins) 1650058546
Look, Josh. The important part isn\u2019t that you weren\u2019t enough of a shitbird. The important part is that you were the biggest shitbird you could be.https://twitter.com/joshmandelohio/status/1515077412081614855\u00a0\u2026— USankMyBattleshipHat (@USankMyBattleshipHat) 1650059050
All that pandering and kissing Trump\u2019s ass just for him to endorse someone else.\n\nSad!https://twitter.com/joshmandelohio/status/1515077412081614855\u00a0\u2026— DeSantis 2024 (@DeSantis 2024) 1650058578
https://twitter.com/joshmandelohio/status/1515077412081614855\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/FSD20VCX99— \u212eoin Higgins (@\u212eoin Higgins) 1650059123
Mandel spent more than a year posturing as THE pro-Trump candidate, spouting Islamophobic and racist rhetoric, only for Trump to kick him to the curbhttps://twitter.com/JoshMandelOhio/status/1515077412081614855\u00a0\u2026— Eric Michael Garcia (@Eric Michael Garcia) 1650060109
https://twitter.com/JoshMandelOhio/status/1515077412081614855\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/OIKM8yr2DX— Artist formerly known as Deven Nunez Cow (@Artist formerly known as Deven Nunez Cow) 1650058595
This is one of the most pathetic things I've seen in American politics.https://twitter.com/JoshMandelOhio/status/1515077412081614855\u00a0\u2026— The Very Vaccinated and Very Masked &%#@! Grawlix\u2122 (@The Very Vaccinated and Very Masked &%#@! Grawlix\u2122) 1650058197
https://twitter.com/joshmandelohio/status/1515077412081614855\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/IgBNFmn0Ua— Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650057836
