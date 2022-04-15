South African flood victims search for bodies of lost loved ones

LINDELANI, South Africa (Reuters) - Bonakele Mtshali was away at a funeral when flash floods on South Africa's east coast swept her iron-roof shack off the hillside in Lindelani township, taking two of her girls with it. She had been searching with a growing sense of foreboding since Monday's disaster. Then her elder son, Zamani, 23, got a call on Thursday from some other townspeople who had discovered a body by the river. It was Baphiwe, her 17-year-old. Mtshali's daughter was one of about 400 people, possibly more, killed in extremely powerful rains that battered the coast, leaving about 13,...