South Carolina cop quits after being caught accepting cash to dismiss tickets: report

On Friday, WCBD reported that Cpl. Randall Scott, a police officer for Moncks Corner, South Carolina, has resigned following allegations that he accepted cash from people to dismiss traffic tickets.

"According to Scott's SC Criminal Justice Academy record, a man was in traffic court on April 22 when he told the courtroom that he had already paid his fine to an officer," reported Tim Renaud and Raymond Owens. "The judge ordered an investigation and Scott admitted to taking money from 10 to 12 people in exchange for having their tickets dismissed, according to authorities. Scott estimated that he took about $1,200 from people and said he was simply trying to help people get their points reduced or tickets dismissed."

According to the report, state investigators are looking into the allegations.

This report comes amid a wave of police misconduct incidents in the news. One officer in Louisville stepped down this month following a allegations of a "pattern of sexual abuse," and a sheriff's lieutenant in Bexar County, Texas was dismissed this week after participating in the Capitol riot on January 6.