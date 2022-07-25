South Carolina man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot had Nazi images on phone

Pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., in an effort to stop the certification of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential contest. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is back in the hot seat after federal prosecutors say the man’s cellphone included 80 Nazi and white supremacist images, according to a government sentencing memorandum in the case. Prosecutors are seeking 30 days in jail for Elliot Bishai, 22, of Fort Mill in York County, for his participation in the riot, during which he climbed through a broken window and encouraged rioters to invade the Capitol. Inside he yelled, “Civil War 2!” according to the government memorandum. At the time of the riot, Bishai was a member in the...