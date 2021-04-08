South Carolina gunman who killed 5 was ex-NFL player Phillip Adams

Former NFL pro-Phillip Adams was the gunman behind a mass shooting in South Carolina Thursday, reported the Associated Press.

Adams killed five people, including his doctor, before killing himself at a nearby home.

Adams played as a defensive back for several teams including the 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons after playing at South Carolina State University. He had several injuries throughout his career including concussions, posing the question of whether he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

"The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly, said Adams' parents live near the doctor's home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor," the Associated Press reported. "The source said Phillips killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber weapon."

The York County coroner's office identified Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, among those who were killed. His grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were also killed.



