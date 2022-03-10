South Koreans elect opposition candidate Yoon Suk Yeol as president
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, waves toward his supporters during a campaign stop in Busan, one day ahead of the presidential election. -/YNA/dpa
South Koreans elected conservative opposition politician Yoon Suk Yeol to be their new president.

The centre-left ruling party candidate, Lee Jae Myung, conceded defeat and congratulated Yoon on winning the presidential election, Yonhap news agency reported.

Employees sort the ballots for the presidential election at a polling counting station on the South Korean island of Jeju. According to initial forecasts, the presidential election in South Korea will be a neck-and-neck race between the ruling party's candidate Lee Jae Myung and the opposition candidate Yoon Suk Yeol. -/YNA/dpa