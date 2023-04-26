Tantrum over spilled rice halts Southwest flight's takeoff for an hour: report

A Southwest Airlines flight from Atlanta to Houston was delayed for an hour Saturday as flight attendants vented about spilled fried rice a mystery passenger left in the aisle, WGRZ reported.

"It was the end of a long day and apparently they had had a complete crew change," passenger Jennifer Schaper said. "I’m sure they were tired. There had been a delay and we were tired."

At issue was that nobody would own up to the mess that had been left in the aisle.

"I didn’t see it happen, but apparently one of the last passengers to board spilled a large amount of what looked like some sort of Asian fried rice ... and the flight attendant was really, really, mad about it," Schaper said.



"[The flight attendant] went up and down the aisle and asked each passenger one by one, loudly, who spilled the rice?" Schaper said. "My seatmates and I sort of got the giggles because it was so surreal. It was just hilarious. So she looked at us really suspiciously and asked us again if we spilled the rice and we said, 'No ma’am, we did not.'"

"Another flight attendant came and put a paper towel on it and said again we are not leaving this gate until someone cleans up this rice," Schaper said.

Still, no one spoke up.

"[The flight attendant] gets on the loudspeaker and she says again that we are not leaving until this rice is cleaned. So she cleans the rice, the entire time she’s telling all the passengers how nobody was raised right, and how disappointed she is in all of us," Schaper said.

An airline spokesperson told WGRZ they weren’t familiar with the incident.

