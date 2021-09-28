Spa shooting suspect pleads not guilty in Atlanta killings

CORDELE, GA- MARCH 16: In this handout provided by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, Robert Aaron Long is pictured in a jail booking photo on March 16, 2021 in Cordele, Georgia. - Crisp County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images North America/TNS
ATLANTA — The suspect accused of fatally shooting four women in two different Atlanta spas pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Fulton County court. Robert Aaron Long, 22, has already pleaded guilty to killing four others in a Cherokee County spa and is serving a life sentence. He appeared briefly in court Tuesday morning to formally enter his plea on additional charges in Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis has announced her intent to seek the death penalty. Long was arrested March 16, the same day he is accused of shooting and killing eight people, including six Asian women, at three...