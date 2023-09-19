SpaceX aims to knock out Space Coast’s 50th launch of the year tonight
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon capsule blasts off from Launch Complex 39 A at the Kennedy Space Center, Aug. 26, 2023, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. - Joel Kowsky/NASA/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

A SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral would be the 50th of the year for the Space Coast, but it will feature a milestone for the company as well. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying up 22 of the company’s Starlink satellites is making a record 17th flight. It’s aiming for a at 10:47 p.m. liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 with four backup options between 11:38 p.m. and 1:46 a.m. Sept. 20 as well as five backup options on Sept. 20 starting at 10:22 p.m. through 1:21 a.m. Sept. 21. The booster previously launched on the GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat...