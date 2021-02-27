Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

By Marco Trujillo and Nathan Allen CARTAGENA, Spain (Reuters) - More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months. The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears t...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Ex-CPAC chair rains hell on 2021 conference where 'facts don't matter' when it comes to Trump
February 27, 2021
A former chair for the American Conservative Union has denounced the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual gathering sponsored by his erstwhile group, claiming that it has become cult-like and tethered to an "alternate reality," reported the Huffington Post.
Former Rep. Mickey Edwards (R-OK) made the comments during an interview on CNN Friday night with anchor Erin Burnett.
<p>"The Republican party really no longer stands for any kind of principles, conservative or otherwise," said Edwards. "The party seems now to be completely following the lead of one man wherever he goes, which is the definition of a cult. Now all that matters is 'Trump is for this, we're for this.' And that includes denying truth, denying fact, denying reality. It's such a disconnect from what's really happened in the world."</p><p>The speakers at CPAC, said Edwards, "are living in an alternate reality in which facts don't matter, the Constitution doesn't matter ... You know, they're no different than the people who flock to other totalitarian leaders in other countries. They're no different than they are in Hungary, they're no different than they used to be Germany. Whatever their great leader says, they do, and there's no underpinning of fact, there's no underpinning or concern about the norms of free democracy."</p><p>This year, CPAC's guest list has drawn controversy.</p><p>One speaker is a member of a Japanese cult whose leader believes he is a <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/cpac-cult/" target="_blank">reincarnated alien from Venus</a>. Another planned speaker, Young Pharoah, was <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/cpac-cancels-qanon-speaker/" target="_blank">disinvited</a> after it emerged he has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, called Judaism a "complete lie," and said that pedophilia and bestality are the "intellectual property" of white people.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
The beginning of an intraparty war: Don Trump Jr. goes after GOP incumbents at CPAC
February 27, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. believes there are multiple Republican incumbents who should be challenged in the upcoming primary which signals the possibility of an impending intraparty war.
When former President Donald Trump's son delivered his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he wasted no time attacking Republican lawmakers, namely those who voted against his father amid the Senate impeachment trial.
<p>According to Trump Jr., the Republican Party failed his father. While he refrained from naming all of the senators he believes should be challenged, he did level a direct attack at top-ranking House Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) </p><p>"Liz Cheney and her politics are only slightly less popular than her father is at a quail hunt," Trump Jr. said.</p><p>He went on to say that Cheney "is tied to an establishment that has done nothing but fail us time and time again," Trump Jr. said. "You've heard the rhetoric from some of them over the last couple of weeks, and now you've seen that change very quickly. Because if there's one thing the Republican Party has been really good at over the last few decades, it's snatching defeat from the jaws of victory."</p><p>Trump Jr.'s remarks leveled at the Republican Party come as the political party continues its plight for a new direction following the era of Trump. In addition to the CPAC speech, Trump Jr. also conducted an interview with Fox News on Friday where he made similar remarks about the political party. </p><p>During that interview, he claimed there are <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/donald-trump-jr-slams-supporting-gop-incumbents-plenty-gop-senators-primary?fbclid=IwAR2A41W-sbbP2jpAQT5zb-tYK2CqG3L2DmB2BNTQjomsVxoxmwjKFu7ZdaY" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"'plenty' of incumbent Republican senators who he would consider supporting primary challenges against."</a></p><p>"I think there's a couple that I would certainly get involved in," Trump Jr. said. "I think [former President Donald Trump] would get involved in picking individual races and individual people that have been supportive of him, and not others. And that's fine."</p><p>He continued, "I don't think we have to blindly support, you know, establishment candidates that don't do anything. I think that's a mistake and I think we've seen too much of that from the establishment where they blindly throw cash, time, money and energy to help failing candidates who have no charisma, no personality, no political chops, get over the line simply because they've been there a few years. That's the kind of nonsense that has to go, and I think it will."</p><p>Despite Trump Jr.'s remarks, the truth actually lies in the down-ballot results of the general election. While Trump managed to lose the presidency and Republicans did lose the Senate, down-ballot results show that the political party faired relatively well by picking up more seats in the House despite Trump's defeat. </p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Britain says farewell to pandemic hero Captain Tom Moore
February 27, 2021
Britain bid farewell on Saturday to Captain Tom Moore with a nationally televised funeral for the 100-year-old war veteran who became a global hero for his extraordinary fundraising efforts during the pandemic.
Soldiers formed a guard of honour at the small ceremony held by Moore's family at a crematorium in Bedford in central England.
<p>Six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, the successor to the one Moore served in during World War II, carried his coffin, draped with the Union Jack and his military cap and sword as 14 soldiers gave a firing salute.</p><p>Later a World War II plane was to perform a fly-past.</p><p>Moore died on February 2 after being treated for pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19.</p><p>He raised nearly £33 million ($45 million, 37.4 million euros) for healthcare charities by completing 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday in April last year.</p><p>The image of the stooped but dapper veteran, leaning on his walking frame and rarely seen without shining military service medals pinned to his blazer, and a regimental tie, was a rare good news story in a gloomy year.</p><p>Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in the summer of 2020.</p><p>His death was marked by a nationwide clap with Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking part and MPs bowing their heads in parliament.</p><p>His funeral was a more private affair, reflecting his family's wishes and the anti-virus restrictions in place.</p><p>Only his two daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law attended.</p><p>Moore's performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone," a charity single that he recorded with Michael Ball, was played at the start of the ceremony.</p><p>He had asked for his epitaph to be "I told you I was old, " inspired by comedian Spike Milligan whose gravestone says "I told you I was ill."</p><p>His ashes were later to be interred in a family plot in his native Yorkshire in northern England, with his parents and grandparents.</p><p>The family set up an online book of condolences that gathered thousands of messages.</p><p>"RIP Captain Sir Tom. Truly a life well lived and an inspiration to us all -- shining a light in very dark days," wrote Debbie Mather</p><p>"Your courage and determination to reach your goal and the money you raised for the NHS was unbelievable," wrote Sandra Norbrun.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Thanks for your support!
Did you enjoy Raw Story this year? Join us! We're offering RawStory ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. From now until March 15th.