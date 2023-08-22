Spider bites? Court hearing for Northern California party mom delayed over murky medical issue
In this photo from Oct. 20, 2021, Shannon O'Connor, the Los Gatos woman charged with throwing drunken and sex-filled parties for her son and local teens attends an arraignment hearing in San Jose, California. - Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Los Gatos’ accused party mom was supposed to get her day in court this week to challenge felony charges that she endangered teens by hosting liquor-fueled gatherings for her son and his friends and girlfriends and allegedly goaded them into sex hookups that weren’t always consensual. But Shannon O’Connor, jailed since her October 2021 arrest, was a no-show Monday. In a brief hearing, Judge Elizabeth C. Peterson said only that O’Connor’s absence “may be medically related” and that she had “no reason to doubt that there is good cause” for her refusal to ride from jail to the c...