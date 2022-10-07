Spike in COVID-19 cases across Europe could mean fast-spreading winter wave

Commuters with and without face masks arrive at Waterloo station in London on July 19, 2021. - Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
With winter weather just around the corner, the first hints of another wave of COVID-19 have emerged in Europe, according to data released by the World Health Organization this week. Infections across Europe — the majority of them caused by omicron subvariants that dominated the summer months — have been steadily climbing in several nations, including in the United Kingdom, France and Italy. According to WHO data released Wednesday, cases across the European Union spiked to 1.5 million last week, up 8% from the week prior. Hospitalizations are also up across the 27-nation bloc, with Italy repo...