Spoon-bender Uri Geller warns Putin he will stop nuclear war with mind
Israeli-British illusionist and TV host Uri Geller stands at his museum in Tel Aviv. Israeli entertainer Uri Geller, famous for bending spoons with what he claims is the power of his mind, has warned Russia and China that he will use his psychic powers to prevent conflict. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli entertainer Uri Geller, famous for bending spoons with what he claims is the power of his mind, has warned Russia and China that he will use his psychic powers to prevent conflict.

"I will use every last molecule of my mind power to stop you launching a nuclear attack!" Geller wrote in an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin published on Twitter on Tuesday.

There are forces far greater than Putin could imagine, the 75-year-old illusionist warned. Geller called on readers to help him in his mental endeavour to use the "immense energy" of their "combined mind power."

On Thursday, he also turned his attention to Beijing. "As well as the danger from Putin, China has now begun live-fire military exercises in six zones around Taiwan," he tweeted.

"Say the word "Disarm" over and over again – really willing it to happen!" Geller urged his social media followers.