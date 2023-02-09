Sports board removes menstrual questions for Florida athletes after scathing criticism

The Florida High School Athletic Association form asked for details about athletes' menstrual cycles. - Clara-Sophia Daly/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — The Florida High School Athletic Association on Thursday walked back a controversial proposal to require female high school athletes to disclose information regarding their menstrual history, following scathing criticism from students, parents, physicians, advocacy organizations and some lawmakers. The FHSAA Board of Directors voted 14-2 during an emergency meeting to instead require students to submit just one page to schools to indicate if they are healthy enough to compete, or only able to participate partially, with their doctor signing off. Board members Chris Patricca and Charlie...