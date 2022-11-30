Spotify CEO renews attack on Apple after Musk's salvo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Spotify CEO Daniel Ek renewed his attack on Apple on Wednesday through a series of tweets alleging the iPhone maker "gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers". On Monday, Elon Musk criticized the fee Apple charges software developers, including Twitter, for in-app purchases, and posted a meme suggesting he was willing to "go to war" rather than pay the levy. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. It said earlier this week that the commissions it gets help to fund reviews of apps to ensu...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Indiana attorney general seeks to punish doctor who spoke of 10-year-old's abortion
November 30, 2022
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has called for punishment for a doctor who spoke out about a 10-year-old rape victim traveling from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion.
In a statement on Wednesday, Rokita argued that Dr. Caitlin Bernard broke her oath by speaking about the girl's treatment and failing to report the rape to Indiana authorities quickly enough.
"First, the physician failed to uphold legal and Hippocratic responsibilities by exploiting a 10-year-old little girl's traumatic medical story to the press for her own interests," Rokita's statement said. "Second, she failed to immediately report the abuse and rape of a child to Indiana authorities."
In an Administrative Action filing on Wednesday, Rokita’s office asked the licensing board to punish Bernard by possibly suspending or revoking her medical license.
READ MORE: 'Huge victory': Jan. 6 Committee members cheer Oath Keepers being found guilty in Capitol attack
"This case is not about whether an abortion was performed," the statement added. "It also is not about the Office exposing anyone's medical file. Those were arguments designed to thwart our investigation into the physician's behavior."
Bernard's remarks to a national paper "sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June," according to The Associated Press.
The doctor and her lawyers noted that the child's abuse was reported to Ohio authorities before the abortion was performed. A man has been charged with rape in the case.
Bernard's attorneys accused Rokita of trying to "intimidate physicians."
"The Administrative Action filed today by Mr. Rokita is clearly a last-ditch effort to intimidate Dr. Bernard and other providers of abortion care," attorney Kathleen DeLaney said. "Mr. Rokita is doubling down on the frivolous consumer complaints by referring them to the licensing authorities."
CONTINUE READING Show less
US Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as first Black congressional party leader
November 30, 2022
Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi as their leader in the House of Representatives, making him the first Black person to ever lead a US congressional caucus.
The 52-year-old, who has been in Democratic leadership since 2019, ran unopposed in the closed-door vote, which also saw new faces elected to the number two and three positions.
With Jeffries 30 years Pelosi's junior, the New York congressman's election marks a generational shift for the Democrats.
"This new generation of leaders reflects the vibrancy and diversity of our great nation," Pelosi said in a congratulatory statement after the Wednesday vote.
Pelosi announced earlier in November she would step down from her post as leader in January, when her term as speaker of the House ends and Republicans take control of the chamber after their midterm election wins.
The 82-year-old, who was first elected as congressional party leader in 2003 and became the first woman House speaker in 2007, will stay on as representative for her northern California district.
Jeffries will become leader with his party in the minority after Democrats lost control of the lower chamber in the November 8 midterm elections, giving up their two-year total control of government.
Even with a smaller majority than they had hoped for, Republicans will be able to use their new-found power to block President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
They have said they plan to initiate several investigations, including of Biden's handling of the Covid pandemic and the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Democrats, however, will keep control of the Senate, with a divided government meaning neither side will have a clear path to push through their legislative priorities.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Huge victory': Jan. 6 Committee members cheer Oath Keepers being found guilty in Capitol attack
November 30, 2022
WASHINGTON — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) spoke with Raw Story on Wednesday in the wake of the Oath Keepers verdict, saying that it was a "huge victory for the Justice Department and for justice."
Schiff, who began his career as an assistant U.S. Attorney, has served on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the government. He explained that charges like sedition are no joke, as they carry with them the possibility of 20 years in prison.
"It also may cause some of the defendants in the Proud Boys to consider whether they really want to go to trial or whether they want to fully cooperate," he said.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), meanwhile, told Raw Story that she hopes that the guilty verdict of the Oath Keepers will deter future attempts to violently overthrow the government.
READ MORE: These 'three little words' could determine the fate of the entire Trump Organization: NYT
The last time someone was convicted of sedition was about a decade ago in a case involving a Christian nationalist militia group called the Hutaree. That charge was thrown out by the judge, however.
In the 1990s a blind Muslim cleric and 11 of his followers were charged with sedition after a plot was uncovered to bomb the United Nations, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington Bridge and a federal building.
"I'm grateful that the justice system metered out a punishment that fit the crime, so that not only did the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 of seditious conspiracy get punished, but also to deter people in the future from trying to interfere in our free and fair elections by using violence," said Murphy.
She went on to tell Raw Story that she doesn't expect this to be the end, but expects the Justice Department to continue "follow the facts wherever they may lead" and ultimately charge those involved.
Murphy explained that she has full faith in the newly appointed special counsel and expects him to use the information gathered by the House Select Committee as well as by journalists to get to the bottom of who was behind the attack. Schiff too said that his only hope is that the Justice Department will follow the facts wherever they may lead.
Just after winning his seat as the new Democratic Leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) echoed the hope that the Justice Department follows the evidence uncovered to its logical conclusion.
"Thankfully justice has been served," he told Raw Story outside the Capitol on Wednesday. When asked if he thought the DOJ should look higher up, he said simply had faith in the Justice Department and the special prosecutor.
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) called the sedition verdict "more support for the rule of law" under "a jury of his peers." Speaking at the Capitol, he too characterized it as "justice served" in a way that ensured "no one is above the law."
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), who isn't on the Jan. 6 committee but serves in the House leadership, characterized the insurrection as an act of "treasonous act." Calling the verdict "appropriate," Hoyer said he thought "there are many others who ought to be subjected to the same kind of sentencing." Raw Story asked if that meant people "higher up" should also be prosecuted and Hoyer agreed, "as high up as they go."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}