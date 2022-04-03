Sri Lanka police fire tear gas to stop protests amid curfew

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal COLOMBO (Reuters) -Police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesting students in central Sri Lanka on Sunday, a federal lawmaker said, as soldiers manned checkpoints in the capital to enforce a curfew imposed to curb public outrage triggered by an economic crisis. Lakshman Kiriella, MP from the second-largest city, Kandy, said police used tear gas to scatter students protesting against the government near the University of Peradeniya. "These students have come out in defiance of the curfew and police have fired tear gas to disperse them," said Kiriella, f...