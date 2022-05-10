Sri Lanka protesters call for new government a day after clashes kill eight

By Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe COLOMBO (Reuters) -Protesters and a key trade group in Sri Lanka called for a new government to take control of the crisis-hit country on Tuesday while the president asked for calm following clashes that claimed eight lives and prompted his brother to quit as prime minister. Sri Lanka has been suffering its worst economic crisis in history, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports, including drugs and fuel. For months, its tottering economy has been largely supported by India, which has provided assistance of more than $3.5 bil...
'Greedy' trust funder arrested 'on the high seas' for murdering mom and grandfather: report
May 10, 2022
The United States Attorney in Vermont announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man "pursuant to an eight-count indictment charging him with the 2016 murder of his mother, Linda Carman, on the high seas, and related frauds to obtain family and insurance funds."
"According to the unsealed indictment, in 2013, Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos at Chakalos’s home in Windsor, Connecticut, and, in 2016, killed his mother Linda Carman and sunk his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island. The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts," DOJ announced. "If convicted of murder on the high seas, Carman faces mandatory life imprisonment. The fraud charges each carry a potential penalty of up to 30 years of imprisonment."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Coast Guard, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Connecticut State Police, the Windsor (Connecticut) Police Department, and the South Kingstown (Rhode Island) Police Department participated in the investigation.
Greed was allegedly a motive for the murders.
"Following Chakalos’s murder, the indictment said, Nathan Carman received approximately $550,000, including $150,000 from the college account and $400,000 from the beneficiary-on-death account. He moved to Vermont in 2014 and was unemployed during most of the ensuing two years, the filing said," The Boston Globe reported. "Then came another fishing trip with his mother, this one on his boat, the Chicken Pox, in September 2016."
Carman is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, WCAX-TV reported.
On Tuesday, New York Magazine's Intelligencer highlighted one bizarre new claim from former Defense Secretary Mark Esper's tell-all book on former President Donald Trump's administration — that Trump apparently hated the way a certain aircraft carrier looked and repeatedly demanded Esper approve major design changes to it.
Specifically, he had tons of gripes with the appearance and design of the U.S.S. Gerald Ford.
"In his new book, A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times, Mark Esper writes that when Trump wasn’t plotting to secretly bomb Mexico, he was complaining about the $13 billion warship, denouncing it as 'overpriced,' insisting that its elevators would be disabled by 'one glass of seawater,' and arguing that its new digital catapult system should be powered by 'goddamned steam' instead.
The carrier, which will finally be deployed this year, did suffer years-long delays caused by problems with various new technologies. But according to Esper, Trump was the only person focused on its physical problem areas."
One of the biggest complaints Trump had, according to the report, is with the "island," the portion of the ship that houses the command center.
"The island 'looks really bad — it’s stupid,' Trump said, according to Esper, who added that the former president proposed moving the structure closer to the middle of the ship, which would have been a costly and largely pointless endeavor," said the report. "Esper says he tried to explain the functional reasons for the island’s positioning, but Trump wouldn’t have it, stressing that 'it just doesn’t look right' and noting that he has 'an eye for aesthetics.'"
Esper's book has also said, among other things, that Trump liked to brag that he was the real person running the military, not Esper.
