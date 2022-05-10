Sri Lanka protesters call for new government a day after clashes kill eight

By Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe COLOMBO (Reuters) -Protesters and a key trade group in Sri Lanka called for a new government to take control of the crisis-hit country on Tuesday while the president asked for calm following clashes that claimed eight lives and prompted his brother to quit as prime minister. Sri Lanka has been suffering its worst economic crisis in history, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports, including drugs and fuel. For months, its tottering economy has been largely supported by India, which has provided assistance of more than $3.5 bil...