Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a unity government on Monday to deal with the country's economic crisis, as cabinet ministers and the central bank governor offered to resign and stock trading was halted twice because of a plunge in share prices. The debt-laden country is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a foreign exchange crisis, leading to hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials. Widespread street protests have continued despite a weekend curfew. "Considering this a national n...