Sri Lanka stops president's brother from flying out as anger surges

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan immigration officials said on Tuesday they prevented the president's brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country, as anger mounted against the powerful family for a debilitating economic crisis. It was not immediately clear where Rajapaksa, who also holds U.S. citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April as street protests surged against shortages of fuel, food and other necessities, and quit his seat in parliament in June. His elder brother Gotabaya Ra...