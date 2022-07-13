Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance

By Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal and Waruna Cudah Nimal Karunatilake COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down after widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, the air force said in a statement. A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian co...