Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance

By Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal and Waruna Cudah Nimal Karunatilake COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down after widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, the air force said in a statement. A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian co...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Something that has not gotten the attention it deserves, according to my friend Hussein Ibish, is the choice made after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sweeping international support of that fledgling democracy. That choice was between inflation and unemployment.
The Russian invasion is the principal reason gas prices soared last month. The invasion also contributed to (in addition to the pandemic’s still robust effect on global supply chains) the rates of inflation felt around the world. Joe Biden did say inflation could be the cost of democracy, but he didn’t say his administration had been, from the beginning, taking the side of workers, jobs and wages.
Problem is, the president and the Democrats are bad at storytelling. So that choice between inflation and unemployment was never adequately explained, Hussein said. Instead, the Biden administration merely mentioned in “very narrow elite settings when the choice should have been explained more bluntly. ‘Yeah, brace yourselves because there may be inflation, because we put all of our attention on saving your jobs.’ That's a good argument, but Biden didn't do it.”
READ MORE: 'It's unconscionable': Doctor convicted of trespassing on January 6th complains about having to go to jail
I’m not sure any story from the White House would matter.
The news that fits
Recent months have seen headline after headline about the astounding price of gas. The press corps’ focus on prices got so obsessive the commentariat began not just wondering but saying outright that the president’s sagging approval rating would surely bring down his party in an election year that already favors the GOP.
During all this time, the unemployment rate tumbled downward (it’s now at 3.6 percent), even as businesses struggled to find labor. Now, the price of gas is falling – has been for the last 26 days. Yet we’re unlikely to see headline after headline about cheaper gas. We’re unlikely to see the president get any credit. Credit does not fit into The Narrative. Anything that doesn’t fit may as well be make-believe.
READ MORE: 'Don’t let the door hit you': Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal
Goal-obsessed journalism
That Narrative is this: the Democrats are heading for disaster in the fall. Every midterm in the modern era has seen one or both chambers of the Congress flip against the party in control of the White House. So every news item is being seen through the lens of The Narrative. This will be done even though such goal-obsessed journalism is bosh.
As I said yesterday, the next presidential election is 848 (well, now 847) days away. It does not matter what anyone anywhere thinks right now of the incumbent’s job performance, because whatever they said will be forgotten by the time we get to November 5, 2024.
Even so, the Times reported Monday that 64 percent of Democratic voters would rather someone else run as the party’s standard-bearer the next time around, according to its most recent opinion survey.
READ MORE: Watch: Charlie Kirk calls separation of church and state a 'fabrication'
That’s not going to happen. As I said, the next presidential election is more than 845 days away. The Times should be embarrassed. But what’s a little humiliation compared to loyalty to The Narrative?
Backwards journalism
Well, for one thing, it’s teleological.
It’s what?
READ MORE: Four visions of democracy to give you strength
“Teleology” is a term historians think about. They aim to get the chain of causality right: this happened, which caused this to happen, which caused this – and so on. This storytelling is hard, though. It’s easier (and more palatable?) to start at the end and work backwards.
The problem with teleological storytelling, however, is that it risks giving the impression that the consequences of human affairs – the sum total of all decisions made at the time they were made – are inevitable, as if they unfolded according to a plan of divine origin.
They are not inevitable.
God is as uncertain as the rest of us. Progress does not happen on its own, nor does time move forward morally. History is the slo-mo accretion of finite causalities. Nothing inevitable about that. To suggest otherwise, as journalists do, is, well – it’s not the truth.
READ MORE: The right-wing attack on higher education is about the difference between free speech and academic freedom
The Washington press corps should be mindful of such teleological temptations, but it probably won’t. Every news item cropping up today and every day on the way to the midterms will be seen through the lens of The Narrative, whose conclusion has been foreordained.
News that does not fit – falling gas prices, say, or the historically low rate of unemployment, something all presidents covet – may muddy the narrative, might even upend it, but that doesn’t matter.
The midterms are made a fetish. Reporters will ignore anything that doesn’t fit as aggressively as they obsess over everything that does.
CONTINUE READING Show less
People are pissed about the Supreme Court unceremoniously overturning Roe. Now we’re seeing just how pissed they are.
Organizers behind Michigan’s Reproductive Freedom for All proposal report that they’ve already collected over 800,000 signatures, nearly double the 425,059 needed by July 15 to get the measure on the ballot – a Michigan record for a ballot initiative.
If approved, this proposal would amend that state’s Constitution to sup1931 law that banned abortion until Roe came along.
READ MORE: Judge blocks Arizona 'personhood' law aimed at criminalizing abortion
And more importantly, it would send a message to the enemies of reproductive rights everywhere – be afraid. Right now, you’re looking upon your works. You should despair.
A ten-year-old rape victim forced to flee her home. Doctors fearing prison if they decide to save a patient from an ectopic pregnancy. Red state politicians salivating at being able to hunt anyone seeking an abortion by preventing them from crossing state lines.
For now, you’re getting exactly what you wanted.
But voters won’t rest until the rights Roe guaranteed are restored.
READ MORE: Returning to Reno in the shadow of Roe's undoing
The popularity of this measure also confirms something that should be obvious to anyone who pays attention to politics – Michigan is the model for resisting autocracy.
You may say that I’m a little too proud of my adopted home state. You might also say I’m overcompensating for the shame of my state of having helped elect Donald Trump in 2016.
You would be right. But so am I.
Like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Michigan responded to the realization that they’d put a Putinist in the White House by electing Democrats to key statewide offices, including governor, in 2018.
READ MORE: Sam Alito and John Roberts appeal to 'history and tradition' — while dancing around the burning Constitution
But the Mitten took the extra step of passing two ballot measures that helped undo some of the damage done to voting rights.
Proposal 2 gave the state one of the best approaches to ending gerrymandering in the nation. Proposal 3 expanded ballot access dramatically by, among many other things, giving every Michigander the option to vote by mail.
Both proposals passed with more than 61 percent support. Both were more popular than the measure legalizing weed, which also passed.
Making it easier to vote helped Michigan reject Trump in 2020 by 146,000 votes, more than 10-times his margin of victory in 2016.
READ MORE: All human rights are endangered when abortions are banned
Thanks to our new fair maps, Democrats have a chance to win back the state Senate for the first time since 1984 along with the state House, which has been in GOP hands most of the last decade.
This would not only give Governor Gretchen Whitmer a chance to actually govern in 2023, it would prevent what is shaping up as the GOP’s plan to steal key swing states in 2024 by using gerrymandered legislatures to overrule voters.
Increased voting rights and fair maps are the simplest way to fight back at the attrition of democracy that made Trump possible. And to be fair, I have to note that Michigan has a huge advantage in achieving these goals over many states, including our fellow bricks in the Blue Wall – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Pennsylvanians need the state legislature to approve a measure before it can go on their ballot. And the GOP-controlled, gerrymandered-for-their-pleasure state House in the Keystone State will never do anything like that to risk their power or ability to help elect Trump or a Trump impersonator.
READ MORE: An impassioned Joe Biden blasts the 'raw political power' of the Supreme Court
In Wisconsin, you need the measure to pass two consecutive legislatures to pass a ballot measure that would modify the state Constitution. Something that will never happen because the state is, at this point, barely a democracy.
But Michigan’s unique ability to fight for democracy makes it more important to the rest of the nation, not less.
If Michigan’s Reproductive Freedom for All passes in the nation’s third most important swing state with nearly two-thirds of voters supporting it, as I imagine it will, this will send a message to the rest of the nation.
That message will be loud and it will resonate much in the same way that Mallory McMorrow’s righteous speech calling out Republican BS did. And hopefully it will embolden weak-kneed Democrats to stand up on an issue where voters overwhelmingly and clearly oppose Republican BS.
READ MORE: Will Joe Biden get credit for finally taking action on abortion rights?
It will say, we’re sick of your shit and we’re not going to take it anymore. Yes, this isn’t enough, given the depths and depravity of the threats to our rights and democracy we face.
But it’s definitely a start.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Paramilitary expert reveals why Jan. 6 was ‘very successful’ for the militant right
July 12, 2022
An expert on the White Power movement provided harrowing analysis on CNN following Tuesday's televised hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CNN's Jake Tapper interviewed historian Kathleen Belew, who has testified before Congress as an expert witness on white nationalism. She is the author of the 2019 book Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America and co-editor of the 2021 book, A Field Guide to White Supremacy.
Belew said she thinks it is important to look at what Jan. 6 meant to the people in Trump's MAGA movement.
"One of the comments that was read in testimony today, to the tweet about it will be wild, that the former president wrote, was a direct reference to a white power novel called The Turner Diaries which describes a sort of -- it's a handbook for how white separatists can take over the United States and then through a campaign of violence and genocide create an all-white planet," Belew said.
\u201cOne of the comments they just read in the comments of the "Will be wild" tweet about "Day of the Rope" is from white power movement novel The Turner Diaries, and the appended slogan "white revolution is the only solution" was a Tom Metzger line in White Aryan Resistance.\u201d— Kathleen Belew (@Kathleen Belew) 1657650071
"And this is important because that book has in it an attack on the Capitol very much like the one we saw on the sixth and the point of that attack within that book and within the ideology of this movement is not a mass casualty event," Belew continued. "It was not imagined as a mass casualty action, like the one they very successfully undertook in Oklahoma City. It was imagined as a strike at the heart of power that was meant to recruit and it was stunningly successful."
\u201cIt's an important book for understanding January 6 and the militant right, but it's a terrible book both in its violence and, frankly, in its writing.\u201d— Kathleen Belew (@Kathleen Belew) 1657650402
"So we shouldn't let the idea of ineptitude distract us from what was for the militant right a very successful recruitment action," Belew concluded.
Kathleen Belew www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}