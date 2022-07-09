Sri Lankan president's house and office stormed by protesters 
People march outside of the Galle International Stadium during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government due to their failure to resolve economic hardships. Scott Bailey/AAP/dpa
People march outside of the Galle International Stadium during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government due to their failure to resolve economic hardships. Scott Bailey/AAP/dpa

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government have taken the president's offices.

Those are less than a kilometre from the presidential residence, which had already been stormed by protesters angered by the collapse of the economy. Police have used tear gas to try to stop the protesters, but to no avail.

Rajapaksa has been moved to safer area, an official with the president's office said.

People march outside of the Galle International Stadium during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government due to their failure to resolve economic hardships. Scott Bailey/AAP/dpa