Sri Lankans storm prime minister's office, demanding he quit as well
Sri Lanka

By Devjyot Ghoshal COLOMBO (Reuters) -Barely hours after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hundreds of people were demanding the resignation of the prime minister as well and fighting street battles with security forces, some armed with assault rifles. "Ranil go home!" they chanted before storming the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo. Wickremesinghe's whereabouts could not be immediately confirmed by Reuters. Police fired repeated rounds of tear gas and Wickremesinghe, acting as the president in Rajapaksa's absence, said in a video s...