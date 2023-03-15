Black family at parade pelted by a banana that had N-word scrawled across it: report
A fun outing at a St. Patrick's Day parade in New Orleans turned to horror for a Black family after a banana with with the N-word written on it was hurled at them — and they are demanding answers, reported 4WWL TV this week.

In an interview with 4WWL TV, New Orleans resident Jennifer Lawrence explained how someone threw the fruit with a racial slur written on it at her daughter.

"They caught numerous things and this banana was one of them," she said. "So you’re traveling near and far to come show support and this is what we get, a banana with a vile word on it, for what reason? This is unacceptable. I don’t know if this is the only banana they had, there could be several more we never know."

According to the report, Lawrence's 24-year-old daughter, who was uncomfortable speaking to reporters, said she believes the rider deliberately threw the banana at her.

“We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly parade and we don’t put up with this,” said Parade President Dan Civello, noting that the first rule of the parade is "No offensive or obscene throws." “I’m heartbroken too, we don’t want to see this kind of stuff.”

Aside from the racial slurs, the use of imagery connecting Black people to monkeys has long been a part of white supremacist tactics.

