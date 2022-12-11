St. Sabina’s Fr. Michael Pfleger reinstated after child abuse investigation
Michael Pfleger during a news conference before the "Invading our community with peace" weekly Friday peace walk led by St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, Chicago, on June 25, 2021. - Vashon Jordan Jr./Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — The Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago reinstated influential Faith Community of St. Sabina leader Fr. Michael Pfleger on Saturday following an investigation into abuse allegations against the priest. Pfleger was forced away from the church in mid-October after a man in his 40s alleged the priest sexually abused him in the late 1980s, but an investigation by the diocese determined that the allegations were unfounded. “The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations, which I fully accept,” Bishop Joseph Perry said in a lette...