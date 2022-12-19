Stacy Abrams' campaign more than $1 million in debt after 'blowout loss': report

Stacy Abrams' campaign is in over $1 million in debt to vendors after raising $100 million for her failed campaign to be Georgia's governor, Axios reports.

Money reportedly became so tight for the campaign "that most of the 180 full-time staffers were given an abrupt paycheck cutoff date — just a week after the November election.," according to sources speaking to Axios.

“People have told me they have no idea how they’re going to pay their rent in January,” a former Abrams campaign staffer told Axios. “It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up.”

“We did not just lose, we got blown out,” campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said. “It was the most sub-optimal situation to be in. And we will be dealing with that situation for some time.”

As Axios points out, Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign staff was paid through November, plus bonuses. Staff for both Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock are being paid through December. But there was no such luck for Abrams' staffers.

“I figured, $100 million? They should be able to pay me until December,” an Abrams staffer said.

