Staff Bio: Rodric Hurdle-Bradford

Rodric Hurdle-Bradford is a longtime journalist who has covered the state capital beats in Arizona, California, Missouri and Nevada. He has also served as Convention Beat Reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Business Press publication. A proud graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, Hurdle-Bradford has earned writing awards from the National Journalism Education Association and Washington Journalism Education Association.
