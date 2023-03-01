Standoff continues after 3 Kansas City police officers shot
Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standoff continues after three Kansas City police officers were shot and injured Tuesday night while executing a search warrant on the east side of the city, according to Independence police. As of 11:30 a.m. local time, around 14 hours into the standoff, Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop A, said the house where the shooting occurred has not yet been cleared, but that tactical teams from the highway patrol and Kansas City police are “doing anything and everything they can to bring this to a peaceful solution.” “Those efforts are going to c...