Starbucks to liquidate Russian entity

(Reuters) - Coffee giant Starbucks Corp is closing down its Russian legal entity Siren Coffee and will let its employees in the country go over the next few months, Russian media outlet Sota Vision reported on Monday, citing a source. In early March, the company said it was suspending all business activity in Russia, including the shipment of its products and cafes run by a licensee, one of scores of Western brands to pause operations in the wake of Russia sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Starbucks' decision to liquidate its Russian business is different to the appr...