State judge says he’ll delay Florida's 15-week abortion law
More than 1,000 protesters gathered in downtown Tampa, Florida, on May 14, 2022, in support of abortion rights. - Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Declaring it unconstitutional, a state judge said Thursday he would temporarily delay Florida’s new law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. But Leon Circuit Judge John Cooper said his ruling would go in force only after he issues a written order, which means the law will still take effect as scheduled on Friday. Cooper said the order would likely not be filed until Tuesday. A spokesman for the governor’s office said the state would appeal. “We will appeal today’s ruling and ask the Florida Supreme Court to reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to pri...