Statement from Charles, Britain's new king

LONDON (Reuters) - Charles, Britain's new king, released the following statement on Thursday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Dozens of Pennsylvania state troopers under investigation for posing for Trump photo while in uniform
September 08, 2022
Dozens of state troopers are being investigated after they posed in uniform for a photo with former President Donald Trump, which may have violated rules about troopers taking part in political activities without first getting permission.
Penn Live reports that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe has launched a probe into the photo, which Trump has made the featured picture on his Truth Social profile even though it was supposed to have been a private photo.
As Penn Live notes, the photo raises questions "about whether the photo violated department policies that require approval for officers to 'engage in any activity while in uniform, off duty, without the prior approval of their Commander/Director.'"
A separate policy states that state troopers "shall not use their position for political influence," although it is questionable whether the photo taken with the former president really violated this rule.
READ MORE: Capitol rioter accused of using chemical spray cites Biden speech in bid to move his trial to east Texas
Some experts who spoke with Penn Live suggested that the photo in and of itself was harmless, but that Trump's always-controversial behavior made scrutiny of such things much more likely.
“I don’t think that’s terribly uncommon,” Terry Madonna, a senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University, told Penn Live. “The problem quite frankly is the controversies Trump is in magnify the appropriateness of this. That goes to the heart of it. If it weren’t for that, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign
September 08, 2022
Here are some of the key moments defining the reign of Queen Elizabeth II:
1947: Commonwealth broadcast
As heiress presumptive Princess Elizabeth made a broadcast from Cape Town on her 21st birthday in which she dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth.
It was to be the measure of her reign.
1952: Princess to queen
Her father king George VI died aged 56 on February 6, 1952 while Elizabeth was visiting Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip.
Aged 25, she flew back to Britain. Winston Churchill was her first prime minister and brought his experience to bear.
1953: The Coronation
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on June 2, 1953.
It was the first major televised international event and sales of sets surged as people gathered in their front rooms to watch the ceremony.
1977: Silver Jubilee
The queen toured Britain and the Commonwealth and reiterated her vows of service.
In Britain, street parties were held, bunting was hung out and tables put in the streets.
The celebration was a ray of light in a period of economic gloom, industrial decline and a series of industrial disputes.
1992: 'Annus horribilis'
The lowest point of the queen's reign: her eldest son Prince Charles separated from his wife, Diana, following a tell-all book.
At the same time, her second son Prince Andrew also separated from his wife, and her only daughter Princess Anne divorced her husband, while Windsor Castle was seriously damaged by fire.
She called it the "annus horribilis".
1997: Death of Diana
Diana's death rocked the royal family to its core.
The queen was heavily criticized for keeping the family mourning privately in the Scottish Highlands -- a move designed to shelter Diana's young sons -- rather than decamping to London.
Under public pressure and accusations that she was out of touch, she made a rare live address to the nation from Buckingham Palace.
2002: Golden Jubilee
The celebration allowed Britons to show their support for the monarchy again following the turbulent 1990s and the death of the queen's mother, also called queen Elizabeth, and sister, princess Margaret, earlier in the year.
Street parties were back and a concert at Buckingham Palace was crowned by Queen guitarist Brian May playing the national anthem on the roof as a million people lined The Mall to join in the party.
2011: Ireland State visit
The highly-charged visit was the first by a British monarch to the Republic of Ireland since it won independence in 1922.
Seen as the last piece in the jigsaw of peace in Northern Ireland, the visit required the republic's biggest-ever security operation.
However, through some highly symbolic gestures -- including speaking in Irish -- she melted away enough post-colonial angst to permit a walkabout.
2012: Olympics and Diamond Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth toured every region of Britain ahead of the four-day party in June to mark the jubilee, while other royals made visits across the Commonwealth.
Celebrations included a river pageant, beacons lit across the land, street parties and a service of thanksgiving.
The monarch followed up with a starring role at the London Olympics, appearing alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the opening ceremony.
2021: Coronavirus and health fears
The queen was forced into self-isolation at Windsor Castle when the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020, but that did not stop her carrying out engagements online.
Royal receptions were replaced by virtual appearances with everyone from ambassadors to members of the public.
Prince Philip died in April, 2021, with his funeral held under coronavirus restrictions.
As curbs were eased, the queen resumed her public role, notably hosting G7 leaders in Cornwall in June 2021 and having US President Joe Biden for tea at Windsor.
But fears grew for her health after it was revealed she spent a night in hospital following unspecified tests in October 2021, forcing her to cancel a series of engagements.
2022: Platinum Jubilee and Covid
The queen became the first British monarch to reign for 70 years on February 6, 2022, but the Platinum Jubilee year got off to an inauspicious start.
Andrew settled his US civil case for sexual assault for an undisclosed sum while a police probe was launched into claims of "cash for honors" against one of Charles' charities.
She then tested positive for Covid-19 on February 20, 2022, after resuming in-person audiences, where she complained to one attendee of mobility issues.
She was seen twice at four days of public celebrations for the jubilee and in September appointed her 15th prime minister, Liz Truss at Balmoral.
© 2022 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
Capitol rioter accused of using chemical spray cites Biden speech in bid to move his trial to east Texas
September 08, 2022
According to CBS correspondent Scott McFarlane, attorneys for one of the more prominent Jan. 6 Capitol rioters filed a motion on Thursday to have his client's trial moved to East Texas, citing President Joe Biden's recent speech on Philadelphia as prejudical.
According to the filing, Ryan Nichols -- who is accused of assaulting Capitol cops with chemical spray and obstruction of an official proceeding -- is now insisting he can't get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., after the president called pout "MAGA Republicans" in his speech that infuriated conservatives a week ago.
Nichols doubled down after the insurrection by posting a video (see below) of himself afterward stating, "We shut down the vote today because those coward ass politicians ran into the tunnels. I've seen the last of you treasonous bastard politicians... give me liberty or give me death... I'm prepared to f*cking die for this. I took an oath against all enemies foreign or domestic. But I plan to have others die first."
According to McFarlane, "Well... a whopper of a court filing just now from Capitol riot defendant Ryan Nichols, who's accused of using chemical spray & yelling for "revolution" on Jan 6 Defense wants to move his trial from DC to Texas..... citing President Biden's Philadelphia speech last week."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Go for it — I can't wait': Rick Wilson profanely taunts Trump after threat to sue Lincoln Project
He then added (with accompanying screenshots) of the filing, "Defense argues eastern Texas is the only place where he has any chance at selecting a fair and impartial jury of his peers ... Mr. Nichols’s right to choose to be a MAGA Republican is constitutionally protected and sacred."
Addressing the Biden speech, Nichols' lawyers maintained, "Backlit in red, and flanked by two unmoving Marines, the President exhorts all Americans to put their hatred into action."
As McFarlane notes, motions to move Capitol insurrection trials to different venues have been uniformly struck down.
\u201c"Sacred"\n\nDefense argues eastern Texas is the *only place\nwhere he has any chance at selecting a fair and impartial jury of his peers".. \n\nAnd: "Mr. Nichols\u2019s right to choose to be a MAGA Republican is constitutionally protected and sacred."\n\n(more)\u201d— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1662651106
\u201cThese Jan 6 change of venue requests have gotten ZERO traction. This one isn't likely to move the meter either\n\nHere's the filing: https://t.co/IABYWhvAdX\u201d— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1662651106
WATCH: Federal government releases videos of Longview's Ryan Nichols' alleged involvement in US Capi youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}