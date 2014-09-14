On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," political correspondent Dana Bash tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his justification of his broadly-reviled vacation to Cancun during a deep freeze disaster. "He gets on a plane to Cancun, he's forced to turn around because he's busted in all the pictures, the world goes crazy about it," said anchor Erin Burnett. "He tried to have people believe he was always coming home, a good dad. The statement, our girls wanted to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good daddy, flew down with them last night, nothing about why he came home today, he was dropping them off. Now he admits he intended to stay through the whole weekend because that information leaked out from his quote-unquote friends. Is anyone buying what Ted Cruz is selling today?"

<p>"No. I'll give you a word that you probably hear a lot ... It's chutzpah," said Bash. "Look, he did end the press conference that you played earlier. He said he made a mistake. It took him a long time to get to that place. And you said that you suspect that the reason he sat down in his seat and started to think that maybe this is a bad idea is because people were taking his picture. I mean, you know, he's a very well-known figure. First of all, look at him. He's wearing the flag of Texas on his mask. So it's not like he's trying to go incognito."</p><p>"One of the things I was told today, Erin, is that some of his own senior staffers didn't know he was going to take this trip," said Bash. "And, therefore, there wasn't time to or there wasn't a preparation in place to at least try to explain it, which is part of the reason why it was so clumsy and muddied and just almost laughable, the variations of the attempted explanation. Because there wasn't really one. The one, the explanation is he had the ability and the wherewithal, you know, to get out of Houston, to get out of Texas, to take his family somewhere warm, which is fine unless you are the United States senator representing Texas and it is the biggest disaster in the state's history."</p><p> Watch below: </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UjbU0-iSrsc" width="640"></iframe>