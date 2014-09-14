Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
'Corruption at its worst': Ron DeSantis blasted for letting the rich cut to the front of the vaccine line
On Thursday, following a press conference earlier in the week when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) suggested he might divert vaccines to counties that don't criticize him, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide Democrat currently elected in Florida, tore into the governor for letting whiter, richer communities cut to the front of the line.
"Tonight a county commissioner in Southwest Florida admitting that she chose two of the richest and predominantly white ZIP codes in her county to receive vaccine doses," said anchor Erin Burnett. "This is pretty incredible. She is admitting all this, saying it chose two affluent ZIP codes to receive these vaccines. Then ostensibly wanted to get on the line herself. She's admitting all this."
BUSTED: Ted Cruz reportedly took another international vacation during a different crisis
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) dominated the news on Thursday after fleeing Texas for a Cancun vacation while Texas was being battered by a winter storm that resulted in power and water outages.
"Sen. Ted Cruz was met with a wave of fury Thursday on his return to Houston from Cancun, Mexico, as critics questioned his decision to travel abroad while millions of Texas residents were without power and safe drinking water amid freezing temperatures that have left at least 21 people dead in the southern United States," The Washington Post reported Thursday. "Public outrage has mounted in recent days as officials in Texas have sought to deflect blame for the state's lack of preparedness for the storms — and Cruz, a prominent Republican figure widely seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender, immediately became an object of scorn for Texans already incensed by state leaders' response to the crisis."
Ted Cruz's 'chutzpah' excuse for Cancun vacation won't fly with anyone: CNN analyst
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," political correspondent Dana Bash tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his justification of his broadly-reviled vacation to Cancun during a deep freeze disaster.
"He gets on a plane to Cancun, he's forced to turn around because he's busted in all the pictures, the world goes crazy about it," said anchor Erin Burnett. "He tried to have people believe he was always coming home, a good dad. The statement, our girls wanted to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good daddy, flew down with them last night, nothing about why he came home today, he was dropping them off. Now he admits he intended to stay through the whole weekend because that information leaked out from his quote-unquote friends. Is anyone buying what Ted Cruz is selling today?"
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.