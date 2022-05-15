'Stefania Express': Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory

Eight months ago, the Time Union took Stefanik to task in an editorial, writing, "That rhetoric has been resonating ever since in the right-wing, repackaged lately in what’s known as 'replacement theory,' espoused by conservative media figures like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. And it has seeped into the mainstream political discourse in the Capital Region, where Rep. Elise Stefanik has adapted this despicable tactic for campaign ads."

With that in mind, Swalwell noted that prior to the shooting Stefanik attacked liberals on Twitter where she wrote, "The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN."

According to Swalwell, that type of rhetoric which included the inflammatory "pedo grifters" is one of the causes of violence in the U.S.

Retweeting her post, he commented, "You know why Elise’s tweet is so awful? We just suffered another mass shooting as a country from a shooter motivated by extremism. You know what feeds extremism? This tweet from Elise."

He then added, "We can have community or we can have chaos. Elise has chosen chaos. Let’s all make her own this."

You can see the tweets below or at this link.