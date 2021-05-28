Justice Stephen Breyer urged to quit his day job after absurd political pundit analysis of Republicans

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer By Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Photographer: Steve Petteway - http://www.supremecourthistory.org/02_history/subs_current/images_b/009.html, Public Domain, Link
Justice Stephen Breyer, who has faced calls to retire, was harshly ridiculed on Friday for comments he made while teaching a class at the National Constitution Center.
Steven Mazie, a Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist, noted Breyer's views on working with Republicans.
"If you need Republican support, talk to them. 'My friend, what do you think?' Get them talking and they'll eventua… https://t.co/60TojCrm93— Steven Mazie (@Steven Mazie) 1622221938.0
Breyer was blasted for being "delusional" about Republicans.
Here's some of what people were saying:
Breyer: “My friend, what do you think?” Republican: “I’m so glad you asked. The world is ruled by a pedophilic cab… https://t.co/beFhNJIkm2— southpaw (@southpaw) 1622223523.0
Stephen Breyer said this on the same day Republicans filibustered an investigation into a white terrorist attack on… https://t.co/ZjrKnFonEr— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1622225552.0
these people are not equipped to live in the modern world. but it doesn't matter; they don't have to, only we do https://t.co/i9QtR9zmFM— Nathan Bernhardt (@Nathan Bernhardt) 1622231376.0
It appears Stephen Breyer is suffering from pundit brain syndrome. https://t.co/smiA1I9vT0— Drew Savicki 🦖🦕🦖 (@Drew Savicki 🦖🦕🦖) 1622227072.0
"If you need to work with Republicans, just talk to them!" https://t.co/L4B19IC1va— Maya Sen (@Maya Sen) 1622222799.0
No one who has been awake for the last 12 years could possibly believe this nonsense. Breyer gots ta go https://t.co/whqPUxIySy— Evan Sutton (@Evan Sutton) 1622237827.0
Breyer might’ve turned on the TV real quick before saying this. https://t.co/ixrzHaQdsP— Brian Beutler (@Brian Beutler) 1622223929.0
I mean, just put me out of my misery. https://t.co/YnsIVED9ll— David Roberts (@David Roberts) 1622234055.0
Justice Breyer makes a strong bid for the most insufferable take, but still a runner-up to Manchin https://t.co/lH4ksaNPoZ— Michael McDonald (@Michael McDonald) 1622226387.0
I'm tempted to say to amateur political analyst Stephen Breyer that he "shouldn't quit his day job," as the adage g… https://t.co/bwlWSarHEw— Anil Kalhan (@Anil Kalhan) 1622222292.0
Breyer’s like that relative we all had who’d be like, “Why don’t you just walk into this business and say, ‘Hello,… https://t.co/PtI180b5cL— Parker Molloy (@Parker Molloy) 1622226104.0
Justice Breyer with a fool-proof, genius plan for how to work with Republicans. Hell yeah, excited to try this. https://t.co/NN0mDEwIe5— Aaron Huertas (@Aaron Huertas) 1622226894.0
I just cannot get over the fact he said this today...as they were filibustering. 🤯— Kate (@Kate) 1622225212.0