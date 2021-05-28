Justice Stephen Breyer urged to quit his day job after absurd political pundit analysis of Republicans
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer By Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Photographer: Steve Petteway - http://www.supremecourthistory.org/02_history/subs_current/images_b/009.html, Public Domain, Link

Justice Stephen Breyer, who has faced calls to retire, was harshly ridiculed on Friday for comments he made while teaching a class at the National Constitution Center.

Steven Mazie, a Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist, noted Breyer's views on working with Republicans.

Breyer was blasted for being "delusional" about Republicans.

Here's some of what people were saying: